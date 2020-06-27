Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Strapless Romper While Sitting On A Woodpile

On Saturday, June 27, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the weekend by uploading a stunning snap for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the social media sensation posed on a woodpile in front of what appears to be a house. Laurence sat with her legs together and leaned back, using her hands to prop herself up. She looked directly at the photographer, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The 26-year-old sizzled in a strapless blue-and-white tie-dye romper manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. The figure-hugging garment showcased her incredible curves, slender waist, and long, lean legs. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Laurence finished off the look with a gold pendant necklace and a black hair tie secured on her left wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her short hair down in a sleek style and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be subtle winged eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows and highlighter.

In the caption, the Instagram star noted that sitting on a woodpile was uncomfortable but implied she chose the location so that the photograph would have better “lighting.” She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 35,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Is there anything that you don’t look good in,” wrote a fan.

“Your smile is magic and you’re really beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“You look [divine] like an angelic angel happy and beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“You have such a great smile and very pretty eyes as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, the tattooed model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a plunging black midi dress with a thigh slit, also from Fashion Nova. That photo has been liked over 79,000 times since it was shared.