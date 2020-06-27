Brandi Glanville Shares Relationship Status With ‘RHOBH’ Stars Ahead Of Her Season 10 Appearance

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville shared an update on her friendship status with the stars of the popular reality show when she joined Abby and Spencer on The Rumour Mill podcast Friday. Brandi shared that she is still friends with a few stars of the show, both old and new.

The Drinking and Tweeting author shared that she is still close with Kim Richards. The two left the show on good terms and have remained close ever since. Brandi shared that the two blondes had even planned to do a show together. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the plans for the production that two ladies had created and successfully pitched.

As for the relationship with Kim’s sister, Kyle Richards, many fans of the show may be surprised to hear that the two are now friends. During Brandi’s time on the show, the two famously feuded for many seasons. Brandi shared that the two are friendly and praised Kyle on her appearance on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The podcaster believes that although Kyle is the main character of the show, she still allows others to shine.

“She’s the show, that’s what it is. But she’s allowing everyone to do their own thing and not trying to manipulate.”

Brandi is so close to Kim and Kyle that she admits to interceding when the sisters argue. The Richards sisters are close now, although when disagreements arise, Brandi will act as a go-between.

“I communicate between them when things aren’t good.”

Brandi’s relationship with Adrienne Maloof has also been repaired. The ladies ended their appearances on The Housewives at odds over Brandi’s revelation that the casino owner used a surrogate to carry her kids. They have mended fences, and, although not best friends, they are happy to say hello to one another when they cross paths. Brandi teased that one of those times will be on an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“There’s no issues, we get along fine,” Brandi said of her relationship with Adrienne.

Fans will not be surprised to hear that Brandi and Lisa Vanderpump have not mended fences. Although both used to be very close, they are not anymore. Brandi did share that she had reached out to the SUR owner after Lisa’s brother and mother passed away, although she isn’t sure if it went through. Brandi seems to have moved on from the drama with her former friend.