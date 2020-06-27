Christina Milian Slays In A Sexy Blouse With A Low-Cut Neckline

Actress and singer Christina Milian stunned her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning snap in which she rocked a statement blouse with a low-cut neckline. The garment showed off her incredible figure, and the breathtaking photo captured her followers’ attention.

In the picture, Christina stood outside in front of a mass of lush greenery. She didn’t specify where the photo was taken, but she did mention that the ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Christina also made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Christina’s blouse featured a subtle black-and-white striped pattern on a pale pink background, and the fabric looked gorgeous against her skin. She had the collar of the shirt popped up, and placed one hand on her waist in a way that accentuated her voluminous sleeves. The sleeves came to just above her elbows, and featured an elastic detail at the bottom.

Though the sleeves had some added volume, the torso of the blouse clung to Christina’s toned figure. The top seemed to have a bit of a wrap detail that showcased her slim waist to perfection. It also had a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing peek at her ample assets.

Christina drew even more attention to her chest by layering on several delicate necklaces that draped down nearly to her cleavage. She had a pair of earrings to accessorize as well.

Christina’s long, curly locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head, with a few delicate curls remaining loose and grazing her eyebrow and temple. She gazed off into the distance with a serious expression on her face, and the camera captured her in profile, highlighting her flawless features.

Christina paired the blouse with some jeans, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The post received over 99,500 likes within five hours, as well as 584 comments from her eager fans.

“Love this look. Wow,” one fan commented.

“So gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Do you not age???” one follower questioned, stunned by her beauty.

“Had the biggest crush on you from your disney days. And pics like this are the reason why,” another fan wrote.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina sizzled in a pair of light-wash jeans and a white bustier top while serving up some beignets in San Antonio, Texas. That ensemble was also from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and the outfit highlighted Christina’s curves to perfection.