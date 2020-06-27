Stephanie Sanzo Smashes Intense Shoulder Workout In New Video Series

Stephanie Sanzo took to Instagram on Saturday to share a shoulder-focused workout with her 1.9 million followers.

Rocking a cropped gray tank top and black shorts, the Australian fitness trainer started her workout with a series of ‘Z’ presses. For this exercise, Stephanie sat down and extended her legs in front of her as she held two dumbells up to her shoulders. Then she pushed the weights upwards until she straightened her arms. In her caption, Stephanie suggested doing four sets of eight repetitions.

Next, Stephanie tackled a set of single-arm external rotations into overhead presses. During this exercise, she sat on the ground and raised one knee. With a dumbbell in hand, she placed her elbow on that knee and then lowered and raised the weight. After each repetition, she pushed the weight above her head.

In the third video of the series, Stephanie tackled a set of single-arm snatches. She stood up for this exercise and briskly transitioned between lowering her dumbbell with one hand and raising it over her shoulders.

A set of lean away lateral raises came next. Stephanie held on to an upright part of a gym machine for this one and tilted her upper body to the side. Next, she lifted her dumbbell until it aligned with her shoulder.

In the fifth video of the series, Stephanie ended her circuit with a set of 6-way lateral raises. This move required both dumbbells. To complete her reps, Stephanie started by raising the weights to the side. Next, she swung them to the center and raised them above her head.

The post has been liked more than 18,000 times, and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered Stephanie with praise.

“Unstoppable beast women,” one person wrote before they added a fire emoji to their comment. “Love to see her workout every day since 2017.”

And while some commenters seemed intimidated by the apparent difficulty of the workout, others seemed very excited about giving it a try.

“I’m gonna do this today, thanks beauty!!!”

“Wow. The last one looks hard. I have to try it!”

“Awesome workout, I can’t wait to try this and once again your looking amazing,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

While shoulder training was her focus for this video series, Stephanie showed off her deadlifting form in a clip that she shared with her followers just one day ago. In her caption, she offered some useful advice for anyone who incorporates the move into their workout routine.

⁣”Varying your rep ranges and your weight ranges is so important in order to stimulate the body in a variety of different ways which is essential to make sure your body doesn’t plateau or accommodate to your training,” she wrote.