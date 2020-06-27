Scheana Shay Defends Boyfriend Brock Davies After Fans Question His Relationship With His Kids In Australia

The 'Vanderump Rules' star claps back at critics on her man's Instagram page.

Scheana Shay clapped back at Instagram commenters who questioned her boyfriend Brock Davies’ relationship with his two children.

Hours after the Vanderpump Rules veteran revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage in her sixth week of pregnancy with Brocks’s baby, the personal trainer shared a sweet photo of the two on the beach. But it was Scheana who showed she has her man’s back after some commenters called out Brock for his past issues with parenthood.

In the photo posted just after the couple’s sad miscarriage news, Brock was pictured from behind she held Scheana in his arms. In the caption to the pic, the Australian athlete wrote that Scheana has his back and he has hers.

But in comments to the post, some followers called out Brock for not being in Australia with his two kids from a previous relationship.

“But what about your children in Australia,” one commenter wrote to Brock. “That’s f*cked up.”

“Take care of the ones you made first,” another added.

Brock hit the comments to respond to his critics.

“This is true, and I will continue to work towards building the relationship with them,” he wrote. “The kids have a great mother and stepdad but I promise you I am doing my part to be with them.”

But Scheana wasn’t having it. The Vanderpump Rules star chimed in to remind her love that he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for his personal business.

“[Brock Davies} honey you don’t have to explain yourself to strangers! Ever!!!” Scheana wrote.

Many other fans agreed with Scheana as they told Brock he is sweet to even acknowledge the rude comments.

“I’m sure he still sees his kids,” another fan wrote. “Mind your business!”

Before Scheana opened up about her miscarriage, some Vanderpump Rules fans were unaware that Brock was already a father. The Australian fitness guru has a daughter named Winter and a son named Eli, and he has posted pics of himself with his kids on his Instagram page.

In a 2015 post, which you can see here, Brock wrote that his adorable kids are “the apple of my eye.” In his Instagram bio, Brock also notes that he is “Father” to Eli and Winter.

Little is known about Brock’s relationship with the mother of his children. The former pro rugby player only recently turned 30, so he had his kids at a young age. In May, Scheana admitted she has yet to meet her boyfriend’s two kids in person but that she hopes to do so sometime this year.

“I haven’t met them yet,” Scheana said on the Better Together With Maria Menounos podcast, per Us Weekly. “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas.”