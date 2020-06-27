Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty To Rape Charges, Dozens Of New Allegations Surface

Adult film actor Ron Jeremy pleaded Not Guilty to 4 counts of rape in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, The L.A. Times reported. Meanwhile, dozens of new allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor have emerged.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 67-year-old actor, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged last week with 3 counts of forcible rape and 1 count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Jeremy allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood house in 2014, allegedly sexually assaulted 2 women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in 2019.

In court on Friday, Jeremy, wearing a mask, said through his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, that he has “never, in his life, had sex with a female through force or duress.”

David McNew / Getty Images

During the same court proceeding, L.A. Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza denied Jeremy’s attorney’s motion to his client’s bail reduced from $6.6 million. Unless and until he can post bail, Jeremy will remain behind bars. His next court appearance will be in August.

Since the initial criminal charges against Jeremy were announced this week, dozens of new allegations against the actor have surfaced. Specifically, L.A. County authorities have received 25 new complaints of sexual misconduct against Jeremy, 13 of which are alleged to have taken place in Southern California.

According to Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson, the new claims ranged from groping to “overt” acts of sexual violence. Thompson also said it’s “entirely possible” that there may be additional criminal charges based on the new complaints.

Jeremy’s attorney scoffed at the new claims, saying that “all sorts of claims come pouring in” when a celebrity gains media attention following complaints of criminal wrongdoing. Further, Goldfarb said that at least one witness, the head of security at a Sunset Strip club at which one of the crimes allegedly took place, is prepared to refute a rape allegation from a woman who says that Jeremy sexually assaulted her there.

Jeremy has been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct for years now. In 2017, Rolling Stone reported on a slew of sexual assault allegations against him, none of which led to criminal charges. In 2016, a YouTube video — narrated by a woman named Ginger Banks — detailed allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, most of whom also worked in the adult film industry. That video prompted several women to allege that Jeremy had sexually assaulted them. Also in 2016, prosecutors were forced to drop criminal rape charges against Jeremy, due to lack of evidence.