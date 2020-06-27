Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Sexy Bikini While Walking The Beach In Australia

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne showed off her curves in a gorgeous colorful swimsuit while walking the beach in her latest Instagram update. The picture was taken in Coolangatta, Australia, as the geotag indicated. The background of the photo was blurred a bit so that Nicole’s curves remained the focal point of the shot, but a large rock formation was visible, as well as water sparkling in the sunlight. The photo was taken by photographer Benjamin Patrick, who Nicole credited and tagged in the caption of the post.

Nicole rocked a bikini from the brand Taqesch Swim, an Australian-made luxury swimwear brand. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bikini was crafted from a gorgeous pinkish-purple fabric that looked stunning against Nicole’s sun-kissed skin.

The bikini top had a bit of a retro style, with a neckline that stretched across her chest and featured a cut-out detail in the middle, as well as a knotted embellishment. The cut-out and neckline showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched around Nicole’s neck for some additional support.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that had a high-waisted fit, with the waistband coming to just below her belly button and the sides stretching high over her hips. The bottoms featured a small triangular cut-out positioned below her belly button that showcased a hint of extra skin. The style of the bottoms elongated her legs, and though the photo was cropped above her knees so that not every inch of her sculpted stems were visible, there was still plenty for her followers to love.

Nicole’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back in effortless wind-blown waves, and she held a snack up to her lips with one hand as she brushed some hair away from her face with the other. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 8,800 likes and 123 comments within three hours.

“Love this bikini on you,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You are very gorgeous,” another follower added.

“This color looks so good on you!!” another remarked.

“Ugh you are a snack,” a fourth fan wrote, referencing Nicole’s caption.

