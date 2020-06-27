Valentina Lequeux Shows Off Sculpted Booty In Thong Bikini For Beachside Cardio Workout

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux posted a new cardio workout to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, June 26, that featured her in a thong bikini.
The model’s outfit showed off her shapely physique as she moved through a series of cardio exercises. She wore a black halter-style top from activewear brand Nike paired with white thong bottoms that included a thick waistband and left most of her sculpted booty on display. The eye was also drawn to Valentina’s enviable abs and muscular arms and legs.
The fitness trainer went barefoot for her beachside workout and appeared to have recently gone for a dip in the ocean, her shoulder-length brunette waves appearing slightly damp as they hung loose around her face and down her back. Valentina also seemed to have added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the look.
The cardio workout consisted of six moves designed to keep the heart rate elevated. Valentina performed the exercises one after the other and relied mostly on her own body weight for resistance. One of the exercises required her to lift a large rock.
The workout began with get-up to jump lunges. Valentina began with her back on the sand as she rolled to a standing position and performed a couple of jump lunges. The second exercise was the three-lunge complex, which utilized the rock for a bit of extra resistance.
In the third video, Valentina demonstrated the push-up to twist move, showing off her chiseled midsection as she moved from the push-up to the side plank position. This exercise was followed up with single-leg bicycles, another move that worked the abs. In the fifth video, the model performed a series of burpees to lateral jump squats and then finished the circuit with sumo squat holds and oblique crunches.
????FULL BODY CARDIO Like ???? Share Save & Go get it! ⚡️ Here is a great workout for EVERYONE, meaning; NO EQUIPMENT = NO EXCUSES! This is a great way to do your cardio in a dynamic way guys, if your wanting to switch things up give this a go! And if you see some moves are too intense for you MODIFIED tips are below ???????? ALSO! If you guys weren’t able to sign up for my challenge, you can get my bands guide in the meantime, its a great warm up for my next challenge! Its only $14.99, and it was something I utilized through the anxiety of the quarantine.The link is in my bio for more info @valentinalequeux! Dale like ???? Compartan & Guarden ¡Vamos! ⚡️ Este es un muy buen entrenamiento para TODOS, es decir; SIN EQUIPO = SIN EXCUSAS! Esta es una excelente manera de hacer cardio de forma dinámica, chic@s, si quieren cambiar su rutina de cardio un poco, ¡pruébenlo! ¡OTRA COSITA! Si no pudieron inscribirse en mi desafío 6 semanas, aun tienen el guía de bandas mientras tanto, ¡es un gran calentamiento para mi próximo desafío! Solo cuesta $14.99, y fue algo que utilicé para calmar un poco la ansiedad de la cuarentena. ¡Mas info en el enlace de mi biografía @valentinalequeux! Full Routine/Rutina Completa: Repeat the following 5X 1-1.5 min rest between rounds⚡️ 1️⃣ GET-UP TO JUMP LUNGE: 45 seconds, modified: lunge in place quickly 2️⃣3 LUNGE COMPLEX: 20 seconds on each leg, modification: 10 sec each leg 3️⃣PUSH-UP TO TWIST: 45 seconds, modified: pus up then regular plank for 3 seconds 4️⃣SINGLE-LEG BICYCLES: 20 seconds each side, modified: regular crunch 5️⃣BURPEE TO LATERAL JUMP SQUAT: 30 seconds, modified: jump squat + burpee 6️⃣SUMO SQUAT HOLD & OBLIQUE CRUNCH: 30 seconds, modified: sumo squat hold 15 sec, then crunch left to right
In the caption of the post, Valentina told her followers that the cardio workout was great for everyone, writing that because it didn’t require any equipment, her fans shouldn’t be able to make any excuses to not do the workout. The model added that the exercises were a dynamic way to complete a cardio workout.
The post earned over 20,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first day. Many of Valentina’s followers complimented her enviable figure in the comments section while others gave her feedback on the workout.
