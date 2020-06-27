Abby Dowse Looks Smoking Hot In A Gray Bralette & Distressed Jeans

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she showed off her curves in a gray lingerie set and distressed jeans. Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where it was taken, but she sat on a floor with wide, pale wooden planks and a white wall behind her. The setting provided the perfect backdrop for her curves to take center stage.

The lingerie set Abby wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and she acknowledged the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The set was simple yet sexy, and featured a bralette top with a scoop neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The garment was crafted from a soft gray brushed heather material, and featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a horizontal band along the bottom with the brand’s name written in white font.

Abby paired the bralette with matching high-waisted underwear that featured the same detail along the waistband, a slightly darker gray strip with the brand’s name on it. Only a sliver of Abby’s underwear was visible, though, as she topped them with a pair of distressed jeans.

Abby flaunted her sculpted legs in jeans that had some serious distressed detailing along the thighs and knee, leaving large patches of frayed fabric and holes that allowed her bronzed skin to peek through. Abby had the bottoms cuffed, so that the jeans were a shorter length and showed off some of her calves, and also had them undone to give her fans a tantalizing peek at her underwear.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of crisp white sneakers, and accessorized with a few delicate layered necklaces which drew even more attention to her cleavage.

Abby’s long locks were parted in the middle and styled in effortless waves, and she gazed at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 12,500 likes within five hours. It also received 292 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“This is too fire. So incredibly gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Seriously love this shot. Looking so natural and just beyond beautiful. Could be the cover shot for a feature about you,” another follower remarked.

“You babe,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

Abby loves to flaunt her bombshell body in all kinds of revealing attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she rocked a white crop top and skimpy black lace underwear that left little to the imagination. She finished off the ensemble with thigh-high socks for a look that she dubbed a “weekend mood” in the caption.