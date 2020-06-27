Kayla Itsines Wears Black Sports Bra & Pink Leggings For Stretching Video

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted a new video to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 27, in which she showed her 12.5 million followers several lower body stretches.

In the video the Australian native wore a black sports bra with a low-cut neckline and thin double straps over the shoulders. The top left her toned arms on display while a swatch of skin left exposed between her upper and lower halves teased her sculpted abdomen. A pair of pink leggings rose to just above Kayla’s belly button and extended to mid-calf level. The spandex material clung to her long, lean legs and showed off the shape of her hips and backside.

To complete the outfit, Kayla wore a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a light-pink exercise band. She pulled her long, brunette locks away from her face into a ponytail that sat high on her head and flowed down her back. The fitness trainer also appeared to have added a bit of eye makeup, including mascara and eyeliner, and pink lip gloss.

The stretching video took place in an interior living space complete with a gray couch, several accent pillows, a large wilderness photograph, and other decorative items. Kayla spread a black exercise mat on the floor for the stretches and added a white chair for balance assistance. She completed a total of six stretches.

Kayla began with a quad stretch using the chair for balance. She held the position for 30 seconds on each leg. She moved into a hamstring stretch next, placing her extended leg on the seat of the chair and reaching for her toes. The third stretch worked the hip flexors and hamstrings while the fourth also targeted her leg muscles with a deep lunge.

Following the deep lunge, Kayla demonstrated the piriformis stretch, which required her to place one bent leg on the seat of the chair and extend the other leg out behind her. The adductors stretch was last, which was performed while sitting on the floor with her legs spread in a V shape.

In the caption of the post, Kayla told her fans that one request she receives often is for stretches that target tight hips. She explained that tight hips can cause bad posture and knee pain while reducing strength and weakening form. The trainer added that it’s super important to stretch frequently to prevent injuries.

The stretching video post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.