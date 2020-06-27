‘DWTS’ Alum Kym Herjavec Shares Sexy Bikini Throwbacks From When She ‘Used To Work With People’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' two-time champ looks back at her glamorous life.

Kym Johnson Herjavec shared some sexy throwbacks to Instagram as she reminisced about her former life. The two-time Dancing with the Stars champ, 43, took to her social media page to share a series of pics from a glamorous photoshoot before she became a full-time mom.

In the photos, Kym was pictured wearing a pink bikini top with a mesh front and matching bottoms and strappy high heels. The pretty pro dancer’s blond hair was cut into a wavy bob, and she was getting her makeup touched up by Australian makeup artist Normie as she held an oversized beach ball in the first photo. A second pic showed the star posing amid a beachy blue background in the sexy suit.

In the caption to the photo, Kym wrote that she was posting a flashback pic from when she “used to work with people.” The Dancing With the Stars veteran, who now lives in a lavish California home, tagged two of her Australian colleagues and noted that she is missing all of her family and friends from her native country.

In comments to Kym’s new post, fans raved about her incredible pre-baby body as they noted that she still works with “people.”

“Stunning!” one fan wrote of the photos. “Now you are blessed to work with precious ‘little’ people!!

“You still work with people but they’re your beautiful little people,” another added.

“When you ‘used’ to?!! LOL!!! Stop it!” a third fan wrote.

“Now people are working for you!” another follower told the wealthy star.

Others reminded Kym to cherish this special time she has raising her kids because it will be gone before she knows it.

Fans know that after finding love in 2015 with her Dancing With the Stars celebrity partner, Shark Tank millionaire Robert Herjavec, Kym put her television dancing career and many of her other endeavors on hold to become a wife and mother to the couple’s twin children, Hudson and Haven. The adorable twins turned 2-years-old in April.

Since that time, Kym has been in full-on mom mode. She regularly shares parenting pics and other family photos to her Instagram page.

While she misses working with adults, it may be a while before fans see Kym in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. The Aussie pro recently admitted that she still has babies on the brain.

“I would love to have more kids,” the pro dancer told Us Weekly in May, before her husband added that a dog might be the next member of their family.