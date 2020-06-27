Amanda Kloots Talks Hospital Visits With Nick Cordero, Says ‘It Breaks My Heart’ When It’s Time To Leave

Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots provided an update on her husband, Nick Cordero’s condition on her Instagram stories late Friday. The new mom explained that Nick was doing much better as she described the feelings she had when it came time to end her hospital visits.

Amanda updated fans from outside the hospital where her husband has been staying as he battled the coronavirus and its many complications for the past few months. The blonde fitness trainer shared her thoughts through a protective mask as she explained that “sometimes leaving it’s just so hard.” Amanda was emotional as she shared further sentiments on the difficulty of leaving Nick’s side.

“I hate leaving him, it breaks my heart.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amanda has only been able to visit Nick since last week. Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles wasn’t allowing visitors to ICU where the actor had been admitted since March. Before her in-person visits, Amanda was relying on FaceTime calls to see her husband. During her in-person visits, the fitness trainer has been doing whatever she can to help engage Nick’s muscles and build back his strength.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for ASICS

Amanda continued to share that before leaving her husband’s side on this recent visit, she put on the movie, The Karate Kid. The blonde fitness trainer called the flick “a movie we love.” Amanda thought her husband would like to watch the Ralph Macchio film and hoped the movie would help him when she departed. Amanda further described the film as all about “inspiration and strength, and growth.” The star later sang along to the Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young song, “Our House,” a tradition Amanda started just last week. The hit song reportedly means a great deal to the couple as it was written near the home the two recently purchased in Laurel Canyon, California.

Amanda then said a few prayers before leaving the Waitress actor’s side. Amanda wished for “a better day and continued strength and stability for tomorrow.” The prayers seem to be working. Amanda announced that Nick “overall had a better week this week than last.” When she arrived at the hospital, Nick was having an issue with his blood pressure. The problem seemed to have resolved itself before her leaving. Amanda shared that the amount of medication Nick needed was cut in half, and the Bullets Over Broadway star was doing much better.

“It seems like he’s doing really great again,” Amanda shared.