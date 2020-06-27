Instagram Model Madi Teeuws Tugs At The Hem Of Her Tiny Slip Dress In A Mega-Update

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 537,000 Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she wore the tiniest of slip dresses.

The slip was a classic style, with skinny spaghetti straps and a very short hemline that skirted her toned thighs. The neckline of the garment was a low v cut, showing off Teeuws’s décolletage.

The color of the slip was a mixture of a pretty pastel purple and white. The light hues expertly complemented the model’s sun-kissed skin in addition to adding to the light and airy vibes of the shot. The pattern of the two colors looked to be animal-print inspired, with alternating stripes extending down the dress.

Teeuws kept the rest of her look casual and simple. She appeared to be wearing little makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Keeping focus on her enviable figure, her sole accessory was a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Teeuws posed five different ways in the dress. In the first, she faced the camera straight on while tugging at the left side of her dress while cocking her head. In the second shot, Teeuws’s shoulder strap had teasingly slipped off her shoulder.

In the third picture, Teeuws smiled on her tip-toes as she looked out into the distance. The fourth shot appeared to be an encore of the first. Last but not least, Teeuws angled sideways, tugging at the hem once more to show off her curves in the fifth shot.

In her caption, Teeuws joked that her social media feed was turning into an “Adam Mont(age),” referencing the fact that her posts often used photographer Adam Mont. Mont has been behind the lens for a number of pictures of the blond beauty, including one earlier this week where she posed in a sheer bodysuit.

Fans went wild over the five-picture update, and awarded the post over 24,000 likes and around 400 glowing comments.

“Beautiful beautiful lady,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three red hearts.

“You’re so sweet and beautiful,” echoed a second, adding two kissing face emoji.

“You’re freaking adorable! [Picture three] captures your joie de vivre,” raved a third, who was clearly blown away by Teeuws’s smile.

“Too sexy for Instagram,” teased a fourth, concluding the comment with a laughing-crying face emoji.

This is far from the first time that the former Deal or No Deal model has stunned her fans with sultry ensembles. For example, she recently dropped jaws after modeling a tiny string bikini and bucket hat, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.