Devon Windsor Lies On Her Side In A Deep Plunge Swimsuit

It was all about low-cut zebra-print for the Victoria's Secret model.

Devon Windsor put her glowing tan and décolletage on display this week as she shared a gorgeous photo of herself sunbathing by the pool in a stylish animal-print swimsuit. Devon posted the photo, which appeared to be taken as part of a professional shoot, to her Instagram account to promote her own swimwear line called Devon Windsor Swim.

The Victoria’s Secret model rested on her left side in front of the swimming pool as she bent her left arm and placed her hand on her head. Her blond hair cascaded down underneath her thick headband, which was in the exact same print as her bikini.

The Friday, June 26, upload showed Devon in a black-and-white zebra-print one-piece, which was taken from her line.

It plunged seriously low at the chest to show off her tanned cleavage while the 26-year-old star looked at the camera over her white-rimmed sunglasses, which were also designed by her own brand.

The swimsuit had a collar and a waist belt with a silver clasp on her tummy, which made her already very slim waist look even smaller.

Her all over tan was on full display for the camera as she proudly flaunted her curves and obvious body confidence. She also flashed her long, lean legs as she rested on a large black towel in front of the pool with two large lion statues.

Devon — who also recently showed off her passion for zebra-print in a strapless bikini while on a boat earlier this month — appeared to pose somewhere pretty tropical, as the blue ocean water could also be seen stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

The lingerie model tagged the official account of her swim brand and told her 2 million followers in the caption that the sunglasses were now available from her line, which she officially launched last year.

The comments section of her latest main page upload, which already has over 25,400 likes, was overrun with praise for both her and her brand.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Whitney Museum of American Art)

“Gorgeous,” one Instagram user said with three red heart emoji.

“These suits are absolutely [fire emoji],” another commented.

“Beautiful,” another comment read with a number of heart eye emoji.

The new snap followed another sizzling upload earlier this week which showed Devon as she teamed up with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae for another hot photo to promote the swim brand.

That time, the genetically blessed duo slipped into matching red floral swimwear (Devon stunned in a strapless one-piece with and Lorena showed skin in a bikini) as they posed together down on the sand during a photo shoot at the beach.