Iggy Azalea Wows In A Floral Bikini In Sizzling New Photo

The new mom showed off her bikini body in a floral two-piece.

Iggy Azalea gave her fans a big treat this week when she shared a sizzling new shot of herself in a floral bikini to her Instagram account. The rapper took to the social media site on Friday, June 26, to show off her flawless figure in a long-sleeved two-piece from the clothing brand Fashion Nova.

The gorgeous shot showed the “Black Widow” rapper as she posed to the side with her back towards the camera to give her 13.4 million followers a peek at her seriously slim waist and pert booty.

Her bikini was made up of stylish yet modest top, which had full sleeves in a multicolored floral print that stretched all the way down to her wrists. Though the front of the top wasn’t visible in the snap, it appeared to be tied into a knot in the center of her chest with two pieces of material that dangled down over her torso.

It also featured a pocket on her chest and a collar around her neck.

The mom of one paired it with slightly skimpier bottoms in the same print. The briefs showed some skin on her hips and perfectly highlighted her flat tummy.

Iggy — who recently wowed fans in a pair of skin-tight purple leggings in another social media upload — also kept things matching in her hair, as she tied up half of her locks into a ponytail with a piece of material in the same print. She also accessorized with very large silver hoop earrings in both ears.

The star gave the camera a sultry look over her left shoulder while her blond hair cascaded down her back while the sun set. She posed in front of an outdoor sofa with a stunning view of a city from above behind her.

In the caption, she joked that the swimwear wasn’t what she’d wear if she was going to take a full swim, but said she’d instead only be dipping her tanned legs into the pool water.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in comments of Iggy’s stunning new bikini snap, which has so far received over 701,000 likes.

“Icon. Period,” one Instagram user said.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” another fan told her in all caps.

“OMG OMG OMG I LOVE THIS SO MUCH,” a third person commented.

The sizzling bikini shot came shortly after the “Fancy” rapper confirmed to the world for the first time earlier this month that she’s a mom, proving she’s already bounced back from her pregnancy. Iggy revealed in an Instagram story that she’s the proud mom of a baby boy, but didn’t confirm any further details, such as his name or when he was born.