Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Has Been Pushed Back Again, To Release In Late August

Disney has pushed back its upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan to late August amid the resurgence of coronavirus infection rates, according to Deadline. Mulan will now open in theaters on August 21, marking the second time the film has had its release date changed.

Mulan was initially set to debut on March 27 before the pandemic caused Disney to move it to July 25, and now, late August.

Since then, states have slowly begun reopening, and as a result, the virus has started to spread once again and has caused a massive spike in confirmed infections. The resurgence of the virus has made some areas slow down their reopening plans, which for many markets, means keeping movie theaters closed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that phase four would not include cinemas. Since New York is a lucrative market for the movie industry, several companies have decided to move some of their biggest films once again rather than risk taking a financial hit.

Deadline noted that the news was to be expected, given that several major markets are still undecided about reopening movie theaters. Along with New York, Los Angeles and China are still “up in the air.”

“Even though California has provided guidelines for cinemas to reopen, Los Angeles County hasn’t given the go-ahead yet,” stated the article.

It seems Disney intentionally moved Mulan to a week after Tenet‘s opening. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Christopher Nolan’s next highly-anticipated film Tenet has also had its opening date changed for the second time. Tenet has been pushed back another two weeks, now set to debut in theaters on August 12.

The outlet noted that Mulan‘s new opening plan should be considered a good sign for fans, as it seemingly means Disney is intent on giving the film a big-screen release and not relegating it to a Disney Plus add-on.

Alan Bergman and Alan Horn, the co-chairmen of Walt Disney Studios, released a joint statement regarding the Mulan news.

They said that even though the “pandemic has changed our release plans,” they would “continue to be flexible as conditions require.”

Bergman and Horn said they believed in the film’s motivational “message of hope and perseverance.”

“Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

The publication predicted that movie theaters would likely “shift” their reopening plans in light of the changes made to the upcoming film release schedule.