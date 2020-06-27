Janet Jackson Treats Fans To Throwback Photo Of Brother Michael Kissing Her

Wednesday, June 25 marked the 11th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. His youngest sister Janet Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday night to honor the King of Pop with a throwback image.

Janet stunned in a white blazer with a low-cut white garment underneath. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a chain. She opted for large hoop earrings and styled her long dark hair in braids. She tied-up her locks with a white headscarf and appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. Michael rocked a white jacket decorated with beads and sported his dark wavy shoulder-length hair down.

In the photo, Michael kissed Janet’s cheek. The music icons were captured close up and displayed their sibling love. Janet flashed her pearly whites and showed off her infectious smile.

The snapshot dates back to 1993 when the duo attended the 30th Annual Grammy Awards. As seen on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel, Janet presented her brother with the GRAMMY Legend Award.

For her caption, Janet kept it simple and put a white love heart emoji. The singer is known for being private but still wanted her 4.9 million followers to know that she was thinking of Michael.

Her post proved to be very popular, racking up more than 337,000 likes and a whopping 10,000 comments within eight hours.

“Black royalty and magic forever. The first music loves of my life and will be forever,” one user wrote.

“TWO OF THE GREATEST ENTERTAINERS THIS WORLD HAS SEEN!!!!!! MY FATHER WAS A MICHAEL JACKSON IMPERSONATOR BACK IN THE ’80s & I GREW UP IMPERSONATING YOU!!!!!! ITS A FAM THANG,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“I love everything about this! Thank you both for being such an inspiration to me and the world! God bless you both!” remarked a third fan.

“Awwwwww, yes Janet. Big Bro is always watching over you. Love you both. My inspirations,” a fourth admirer commented.

Many high-profile celebrities including Lil’ Kim and Ciara also took to the comments section to share their love.

Treating her loyal social media audience to vintage content is nothing new for Janet. In April, the living legend had fans feeling nostalgic over a photoshoot that took place in August of 1993 in Los Angeles for Us Weekly. Janet sported an over-the-shoulder pose while being captured by a white balcony. The entertainer wowed in a white knitted crop top with long sleeves and wore her light brunette curly hair down.