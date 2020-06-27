‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Star Heather Tom Snags Daytime Emmy For Lead Actress & Makes History With Sixth Win

Heather Tom's historical win ties her with Erika Slezak's record.

Heather Tom cinched the Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Katie Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful. The veteran actress, together with Erika Slezak, is now the most awarded soap actress in Daytime Emmy history with six wins, per Gold Derby. Tom also has an astonishing 19 Daytime Emmy nominations to her name.

This year, Tom was up against stalwart actresses including General Hospital‘s Finola Hughes, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker, General Hospital’s Maura West, and B&B’s own Katherine Kelly Lang. All the actresses put in phenomenal performances last year.

However, many eyebrows were raised when Tom was nominated since The Bold and the Beautiful’s main storylines last year revolved around Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). But Heather’s performance in Katie’s leading storyline last year was nothing short of brilliant. As soap opera columnist, Candace Young from Soaps, notes at the time of Katie’s near-death scenes, Tom is an incredible actress.

“You can’t have a storyline with Katie in crisis without being treated to some incredible emotional performances from Heather Tom, and the kidney donor story has been no exception. The scenes with Katie and Will especially got to me.”

This year, Tom submitted a reel where she confronted Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and demanded that she leave the city. However, she soon discovered that she was in kidney failure and was faced with the reality of death. By the end of the reel, she had to swallow her pride and thank Flo for gifting her with a kidney.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Tom has a remarkable record of Daytime Emmy wins. According to IMDb, Tom won her first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in A Drama Series in 1993 for her role as Victoria Newman in The Young and the Restless. At the time, she was only 18 years old.

Tom’s next win in the same category came six years later, again for her work on The Young and the Restless.

Tom left Y&R after 13 years in 2003 and joined the cast of One Life To Live where she played the role of Kelly Cramer from 2003 to 2006, occasionally crossing over to All My Children, during her time there. During this period, she received two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The actress then debuted as The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katie Logan in 2007 and received a nomination in 2008 in the supporting actress category for her first year in the role. Tom started reeling in the awards in 2011 when she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Tom’s first Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series win came in 2012, an episode which The Bold and the Beautiful aired this week in a tribute to her stellar work. Interestingly, that year she beat the legendary Erika Slezak, for her role as Victoria Lord in One Life To Live, in the same category. That was Slezak’s final bid to take home the 7th win for her role as Victoria Lord as the show was canceled and aired its final episode in 2012.

The actress took home the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award 2013 before clinching it last night on June 26, 202o.