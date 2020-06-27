’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Shares Thoughts On Colt Johnson’s New Girlfriend

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is sharing her thoughts on her ex-husband’s new girlfriend in an upcoming episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from E! News.

Lima, who is originally from Brazil, was introduced to viewers during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. She appeared on the series with Colt Johnson, a man she met online and moved to the United States to marry. During their time on the show, the couple’s relationship was filled with drama and they ultimately called it quits after 6 months of marriage and 3 incidents of domestic violence. Both Johnson and Lima have since moved on but have returned to television with their new significant others.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Lima is seen talking to her friend about her ex-husband. She told her friend that she recently discovered Johnson had a new girlfriend through social media.

“Are you actually jealous?” her friend asked.

“I don’t feel replaced by another Brazilian. I have zero billion percent no jealousy about Colt. But she should think a little bit before being involved to him,” Lima said in a confessional.

Lima then decided she would do Johnson’s new lady a favor by warning her about her ex’s past actions.

“I feel like if I tell her what is coming, maybe she can avoid the situation that I was, you know?” she said.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Whether or not Lima’s intentions are pure is yet to be seen, but she does have her own relationship to worry about. After her marriage to Johnson ended, she got back into online dating and that’s how she met Eric Nichols, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Lima and Nichols have had their own share of drama, but they seem to be figuring it out. The Brazilian woman has also said there is no comparison when it comes to Nichols and Johnson.

“Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course,” she said. “Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980.”

As for Johnson and his girlfriend, the couple also met online, before the connected in Las Vegas in person. Johnson later traveled to Chicago for a weekend with her and her friends. Later in the season, Johnson will be planning to travel to Brazil to meet his girlfriend’s family, despite keeping the relationship a secret from his mother, Debbie.

As viewers of the series know, Debbie was not a fan of her son’s relationship with Lima and it’s possible his new relationship could trigger some unpleasant memories for the older woman.