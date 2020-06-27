Camille Kostek Shows Off Bare Booty In A Colorful Swimsuit Mid-Dance At The Beach

Camille Kostek has shared two new posts today, and both of the photos featured her rocking a new swimsuit. In her newest share, the blonde was photographed mid-dance in the colorful ensemble. Thanks to the revealing thong cut in the back, her bare booty was on full show.

The model often promotes her hashtag, #NeverNotDancing, and took the opportunity to mention it in the caption. She was captured mid-leap with her left knee bent and her right leg extended behind herself. She smiled widely and looked down toward the ground, and placed her right hand in her hair, leaving her other arm out to the side.

Camille’s colorful one-piece had an interesting cut with long sleeves and a couple of oval cutouts on her sides that also left her lower back bare. It had a tie-dye design with bright greenish-blue and yellow tones. The outfit offered a fun, summery vibe.

In addition to her derrière, her slender, toned legs were hard to miss.

Camille was snapped at the beach with the ocean in the backdrop, and the bright glow from the sun left her skin looking flawless. The skies were clear with small, puffy clouds in the distance, and other beachgoers were enjoying themselves closer to the water.

The snap has been live for five hours and it has been liked over 32,000 times. Her followers also headed to the comments section with a ton of compliments.

“Yess we love a jumping shot haha,” declared a social media user.

“Picture perfect you don’t need no filter!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“U are amazing! We share a birthday;) u r an inspiration!” gushed a third person.

“Ready to see those 2020 @si_swimsuit photos of @camillekostek,” wrote a fan.

Sports Illustrated previously revealed that Camille was returning for the 2020 Swimsuit Issue, and the photo shoot was scheduled at the Dominican Republic. However, due to the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was revealed to Hollywood Life by model Hunter McGrady that the exact date of the magazine’s release remains unknown.

In addition, Camille posted a three-part update six days ago and showed off her cleavage and toned abs in a flirty ensemble. She rocked a blue bra under a front-tie crop top with short sleeves, and also sported a pair of light denim jeans as her dark sweater fell down her arms. She was photographed outside by an empty road, and she wore her hair down in a casual middle part.