‘The Chi’ Star Michael Epps Dishes On Season 3 And His Character Jake

The Chi has returned to television and actor Michael Epps is dishing on the new season and what’s in store for his character, according to a report from MEA WorldWide.

Epps plays Jake, a kid raised by his criminal brother, Reg, played by Barton Fitzpatrick. Throughout the series, Jake found himself going down a dangerous path. Reg often encouraged his little brother to participate in illegal activities, and the two bonded over their rough upbringing. At the end of Season 2, Reg was shot and Jake was later sold by his drug addict mother.

Season 3 kicked off with a bang when newcomer to the series Luke James stepped in as Victor “Trig” Taylor — Jake and Reg’s older brother, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Trig is determined to reunite his family and turns to his mother to figure out how he can get Jake back. The mother revealed that she sold Jake for $5,000 to Douda, a successful Southside businessman and criminal running for major, played Curtiss Cook.

At this point, Jake is still mourning the loss of one brother, while being completely unaware of the other’s close proximity, and Epps described his character as “lost.”

“I would describe him as lost because he is lost. He doesn’t know what to do in life,” he said. “He has his brother in one ear telling him the streets are the right way to go and then his friends saying it’s not. At the end of Season 2, we see his brother got shot and now Jake feels extremely lost.”

However, things won’t always be this difficult for Jake. Epps said his character will finally be getting the treatment he deserves in upcoming episodes.

“I feel that this season Jake has found the right love and care he needed,” he said.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Season 3 will be bringing a few other new faces to the series, including La La Anthony, Cory Hardrict, Kandi Burruss, and Lil Rel Howery. Actor Jacob Latimore, who plays the role of Emmett, said La La’s character will become a significant person in Emmett’s life. He said viewers can expect to see a lot of scenes with him and the actress, who he described as “super dope.”

During the final moments of Season 3, Episode 1, it looked like Kiesha, played by Birgundi Baker, had been kidnapped while sitting alone at a bus stop. Next week’s episode will see her family trying to find her after being informed that she had not been attending school.