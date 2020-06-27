Sommer Ray Exudes Flirty Vibes In A Pink & White Swimsuit

Sommer Ray posted an incredible new swimsuit pic six days ago to her Instagram feed, and she followed it up today with another new snap of herself in swimwear as she exuded flirty vibes. There were two photos in the series, and she rocked a white-and-pink one-piece that allowed her to show off her nice tan and flat abs.

In the first picture, the model sat on a white wicker outdoor couch. She glanced up at the camera with a pouty expression, and her hands were seemingly placed in front of herself on her legs.

Her swimsuit had a white top and pink bottoms, and at first glance it looked like a bikini. The top had thick straps, a scoop neckline, and a tight fit that hugged her chest and sides. The bottom portion was light pink, and the two pieces were connected by circular hardware that peeked through in the shot.

Sommer wore her hair down in a casual middle part, and her blond highlights at the bottom popped against her dark natural locks. In addition, it was hard to miss her very deep tan, and her makeup application complemented her ensemble well. It seemingly included long lashes and pink shimmery eyeshadow with matching liner on her lower lids, along with light pink lipstick. However, it didn’t look like she wore any foundation as her freckles were visible on the bridge of her nose.

She wore a collar necklace but no other pieces of jewelry were visible. Behind her were leafy green plants and trees.

In the second image, the sensation gave a similar look but placed her left hand behind her neck. The photo also offered a better glimpse of her midriff and toned legs.

The update has been available for six hours now, and it’s garnered over 630,000 likes so far. Her fans took advantage of the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Wallpaper material,” gushed a social media user.

“OMG YOU ARE THE MKST [sic] PERFECT PERSON IN THE WORLD,” gushed a second devotee.

“SHAWTY POPPED OFF,” raved another follower.

Others responded to her short and sweet caption.

“How u doin @sommerray,” wrote a fourth fan.

In addition, the model showed off her figure in another revealing ensemble in a nine-part update that she shared three days ago. In particular, in the fifth shot, she stood with her back facing the camera and showcased her booty. She wore a black bikini with an elaborate pair of high-cut bottoms that were embellished with long tassels. She accessorized with a black, short-brimmed hat and held a purse with beaded straps in her right hand.