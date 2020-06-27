Erica Mena Puts Incredible Round Booty On Show In Tight Jeans

Erica Mena has been sharing lots of outfit pics with her Instagram followers lately, and her newest share was no exception. In the new, steamy pic, she rocked a white thong bodysuit and a pair of tight, light-colored jeans and her incredible, round booty was left on full show. Plus, her caption revealed that she was making the most out of her Friday night. She

She posed in front of a blank wall and faced her back to the camera. She placed her left hand on her head and looked back with a smile on her face.

Her bodysuit had a high leg cut that left her hips bare, and it rested inches above her pants’ waistline. Her jeans had a light wash with splotches throughout, and it had a tight fit on her derrière that made her curves hard to miss. Her ensemble also highlighted her back tattoo that falls down her spine, and her left hand tattoo also peeked through. The tag in the post noted that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

Erica wore her hair down in a heavy right par, and her glam makeup application seemingly included purple shimmery eyeshadow and light silver highlights around her brows. She also appeared to wear blush and light pink lipstick, and she added pizazz to her look with a pair of large, sparkling stud earrings.

She was well-lit in the snap thanks to the use of a flash, and her skin looked flawless.

So far, the snap has been live for only an hour but it’s racked up over 48,700 likes. Her admirers took to the comments section to leave their numerous compliments for the stunner.

“You just get finer everyday [sic],” declared a follower.

“SIS BACK AT IT AGAIN @iamerica_mena,” gushed a second devotee.

“Looks so pretty! Motherhood looks good on you!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Which fashion nova Jean’s [sic] are these I need it in my life,” wrote a curious fan.

The Love & Hip Hop star also stunned her followers with another revealing ensemble a couple of days ago. That time, she showed off her underboob in a tiny bright yellow bikini top with a single thin strap on her right shoulder. It was so small that her chest wasn’t fully contained, and she also sported a pair of tiny shorts that featured characters from the show Rugrats. She posed in front of a blank wall again in this shot.