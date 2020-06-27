Daytime Emmy Award For Guest Performer In A Drama Series Winner: Eva LaRue ‘The Young And The Restless’

The Young and the Restless actress Eva LaRue won the Daytime Emmy Award for Guest Performer in a Drama Series as part of tonight’s virtual ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. She portrayed Celeste Rosales on the CBS Daytime drama. The actress took home the statue, and it was her second nomination. She was nominated in 1997 for her work as Dr. Maria Santos on All My Children. During her acceptance speech, LaRue gave a special tribute to her late ex-husband soap veteran John Callahan.

In the clip that played, Celeste read Kyle (Michael Mealor) the riot act over his partying days in New York City with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Her daughter Lola (Sasha Calle) stood by embarrassed by her mom’s behavior. Celeste came to Genoa City a few times last year for her children, and she returned for Lola’s wedding shower and then again for Kyle and Lola’s wedding. During her time in town, Celeste and Jack (Peter Bergman) seemed to have a spark, but nothing ended up coming of it. Calle was also nominated for her portrayal of Lola, but she did not take home the statue.

In her acceptance speech, LaRue thanked the writers, cast, and staff at Y&R. She also shared some love with her daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan, who she said read lines with her and gave her some helpful advice. Then, she spent a large portion of her time talking about her late ex-husband John Callahan, who died unexpectedly in late March. LaRue thanked the entire soap opera community for its outpouring of love to her and Kaya after they lost Callahan. The actress also dedicated her first Daytime Emmy to him because she said she learned how to act alongside him, and she teared up as she discussed what he meant to her. The couple was co-stars on ABC’s now-defunct soap AMC. He portrayed Edmund Grey, and her character Maria was married to him. By the end of her speech, LaRue encouraged people to work to create a better world with more love and acceptance.

LaRue took to social media to celebrate her win with her family, friends, and fans.

“I just WON a Freakin” EMMY!!!!! Thank Youuuu @youngandrestlesscbs Sooooo much LOVE to Kaya, Christina, my family & Friends,” tweeted LaRue.

LaRue had a field of talented stars who were nominated in the guest performer category alongside her. They were Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R), Michael Knight (Martin, General Hospital), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R), Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days of Our Lives).