Fiona Barron Shows Off Cleavage In Neon Pink Cut-Out Dress

Fiona Barron took to her Instagram page today to share a sizzling new snap of herself in a neon cut-out dress. The update has been liked over 36,800 times so far and her admirers seemed to love the share.

The model posed indoors and leaned against a white-and-brown chair. She placed her hands on the armrest and sat on it as she propped out her right knee. It was hard to miss her huge smile, and it looked like she was having a good day.

Fiona’s dress was the brightest pop of color in the shot, and it contrasted well against her tan. It had a flirty design with a low neckline, thin straps, and a cutout in the center that allowed her to showcase her cleavage and toned abs. The hip-hugging skirt portion connected to the top part with a piece of twisted fabric. It also had a short hem that left her toned legs visible.

Fiona wore her hair down in a right part with her locks brushed behind her shoulders. She rocked a natural-looking makeup application that appeared to include light pink blush and pink lipstick, with a dusting of silver eyeshadow and matching liner on her lower lids. She also sported a light-toned manicure but no jewelry.

Behind her was a white tiled area, and the room she was in had very high ceilings. There was another chair and a circular side table with a sculpture on top. The glass doors to the building offered a view of stairs with palm trees in the backdrop, and the blue skies with hazy white clouds peeked through.

The model was well-lit in the snap from the natural lighting that flooded the area.

The comments section was packed with tons of compliments for Fiona.

“You have a nice tan and a nice dress @fional.bl,” gushed a follower.

“Gorgeous bombshell You look stunning,” declared a second devotee.

“So pretty in this color,” declared a third social media user.

“Where is your dress from plz?” asked a curious fan.

Fiona also posted another eye-catching photo on May 29, that time rocking a nude bikini. She stood against a tan rock formation and placed her left hand on her right elbow. The model smiled softly and appeared to be wearing little makeup — if any. She wore her hair down in front of her left shoulder, and the sunlight left her skin glowing. She opted to go without jewelry again, keeping the focus on her incredible physique.