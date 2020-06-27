Sia Says Her Two Adopted Sons ‘Saved Me’ & Believes They’re In A ‘Better Place’ Today

Sia recently opened up about the two boys she legally adopted last year.

The somewhat-private singer appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, June 26, and her interview can be viewed here. In addition to shocking her fans by deciding not to wear her face-covering wig, she also gave an update on how her sons are adapting to their new life with the songstress. According to People, Sia said she and her boys have adjusted to their new reality and are still learning about one another.

“They both suffered a lot, and I’ve been able to get them the help — I have the resources to get them the help that they needed for their early trauma,” the 44-year-old artist shared. “It’s taken a year and we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve never been in a better place than today, in fact.”

Following the recount of her time with her sons, Sia also said they are “a blessing” for her, underscoring how she believes they have “saved” her over the past year. She first related that she’s a mother of two during an interview with The Morning Mash Up, back in May. She said the children were growing too old for the foster-care system, and she wanted to help them in any way she could.

Since Sia adopted her 19-year-olds, the family has been living together in her home. The singer said while she’s close to her sons, being quarantined together has proven to have its ups and downs. Both of them were having a difficult time being on lockdown, and Sia said the brothers had to find outlets to distract themselves throughout the day.

“They’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that is really helpful,” Sia shared. “They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

While Sia says she’s in love with her new life as a mother, she doesn’t plan on becoming a spouse anytime soon. Back in January, she told GQ that dating has been difficult as she juggles her career and home life. The “Chandelier” singer even joked that while her children are stuck with her, she doesn’t think a partner would be as forgiving. However, she said during the interview that she’s attracted to Diplo.

Sia’s open interview comes after she was caught in the middle of the infamous feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The Inquisitr previously reported that Sia accidentally referred to Cardi when she was asked if she would collaborate with Minaj. After being called out by Minaj’s fans, Sia shut down the controversy on social media. Instead of engaging in the beef, she asked both rappers to join her in spreading the message about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor following their recent deaths.