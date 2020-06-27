Oakland Mayor Slams Donald Trump For Calling City ‘Hell,’ Says ‘Hell Is Another Four Years Of This Racist’

Oakland’s mayor is hitting back after Donald Trump referred to the California city as “like living in hell,” saying that the real “hell” would be “another four years of this racist.”

As Newsweek reported, Trump took a shot at Oakland during an interview with Fox News airing on Thursday night, lumping the California city in with Detroit and Baltimore and saying that living in those cities is “hell.” As the report noted, Trump’s statement came under fire as all three are Democrat-led and majority-black cities.

The statements did not go over well with Libby Schaaf, the mayor of Oakland. She posted a clip of Trump’s interview on Thursday and a shot at the president for what she saw as a racist attack.

Hell is another four years of this racist in the White House. #Vote #ElectionsMatter https://t.co/I2wEtsnVzJ — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 26, 2020

Trump made the statement while criticizing the violence that has broken out at some protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. He referred to protesters as “troublemakers, agitators and anarchists.”

“They’ve created bedlam. They’ve destroyed very important things,” Trump said in what appeared to be a reference to the movement to tear down Confederate statues and those celebrating figures with complicated racial histories.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump signed an executive order this week protecting historical monuments, statues, and memorials. The order calls on the Attorney General to go after individuals and groups that vandalize or destroy these monuments or statues, suggesting a prison sentence of up to 10 years in jail for those found guilty of committing “willful injury” to these artifacts.

The order also sought to penalize law enforcement who witness the vandalism and don’t step in to stop it. Critics have picked up on Schaaf’s line of attack on Trump, saying that his efforts to protect Confederate statues is based in racism.

This is not the first time that Trump has been accused of racism in his response to the protests. He also came under fire for a statement on Twitter referring to violent protesters as “thugs” and what appeared to be a warning that he would authorize members of the U.S. military to shoot looters. In that tweet, Trump also used the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Critics pointed out that this phrase was made popular by former Miami mayor who was accused of racist crackdowns against black protesters in the wake of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.

The criticism dates back to Trump’s candidacy, when critics said he pointed to violence in inner cities and painted an incomplete picture of the nation’s overall decreases in crimes.