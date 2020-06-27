Chrissy Teigen Announces The Second Season Of Her Comedy Show ‘Chrissy’s Court’

'Chrissy's Court' has been renewed for a second season.

Model, author and television personality Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Friday, June 26 to announce to her followers that her comedy show Chrissy’s Court has been renewed for a second season. This is a lighthearted, courtroom style show which is produced by Teigen through Suit & Thai Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries and is aired via the network Quibi.

To announce the renewal of the show, Teigen shared a promotional photo to advertise the show. In the photo, Teigen sits on an old fashioned courtroom scale. On the other side of the scale is a large number 2, representing the second season. Teigen was dressed for the occasion in a long black judge’s robe complete with gold detailing at the top. The model crossed one leg over the other as she posed for the photo. She finished off the look with a pair of matching black high heels.

Teigen stared intently at the camera, a judge’s gavel visible in one of her hands. She wore her long blond hair down in loose waves and appeared to have on some light makeup, complete with blush that helped enhance her stunning facial features.

Chrissy’s Court deals with small claim related issues and real people. The show also features real plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes. Teigen’s bailiff is her very own mother Pepper Thai. Thai helps keep things in court running smoothly. According to a recent article by Deadline, those wishing to make appearances on the show and have their own legal disputes solved by Teigen may apply online.

In her caption, Teigen expressed her excitement regarding the renewal of the show, as well as her eagerness to welcome back her mother as her baliff. She also provided a link where those interested could submit their own disputes online in hopes of potentially being selected to be on the show.

Teigen’s post racked up 27,000 likes in only a few hours. She has over 30 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to congratulate the model on the renewal.

“You and your mom are so cute and funny! Only reason I got Quibi!” one social media user commented.

“I’m so happy to hear this Chrissy! I’ll definitely be tuning in!” one other person remarked.

Quibi is a relatively new short form video platform that was founded in 2018. Another newly popular show that airs on the platform is Barkitecture which stars former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron of Hannah Brown’s season.