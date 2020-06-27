Christina Aguilera Says Music Executives Initially Thought Her Name Was ‘Too Ethnic’

Christina Aguilera recalled asserting herself early in career after several music executives wanted her to go by a different last name.

The “Genie In A Bottle” singer told Billboard that her name became an issue once she landed her first recording deal in the 1990s. Aguilera, who has often shared how proud she is to be apart of the Latinx community, said she was adamant on not changing her last name and wanted to represent her heritage in her music and her career.

“I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic,” Aguilera recalled. “Christina Agee’ was an option, but that clearly wasn’t going to fly.”

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Throughout her over 20 years as a music artist, Aguilera has implemented her culture into her music. While she’s mostly known for her pop hits, Aguilera released her only Spanish-speaking album, Mi Reflejo in 2000. The album earned Aguilera a Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album. After the song was released, Aguilera’s album also had a number one spot on the Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums charts. According to Us Weekly, Aguilera also re-recorded some of her chart-topping hits in Spanish. By adding a new twist to the songs, Aguilera said she was able to be more creative with the original song and turn it into something she hadn’t heard before.

“I was excited to bring a new life to [these songs] and reinvent some things,” Aguilera said, followed by saying, “Everything sounds better in Spanish. Let’s be honest.”

Aguilera’s father is Ecuadorian while her mother is of European descent. She’s shared in the past how being a mixture of the two ethnicities has affected through the years. The singer once said she felt stuck in the middle growing up and felt the need to embrace both cultures. While she didn’t speak the language at the time, she remained adamant that she’s proud of her Latin roots and will celebrate it whenever possible.

Even though Aguilera has earned a massive following for her work, the singer shared she wants to continue challenging herself through music. The mother of two said she wants to produce another Spanish album that will reflect where she is today as an adult. Instead of reworking her older music, Aguilera said she wants to be more personal with her fans while continuing to pay homage to her culture.