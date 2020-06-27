‘Supergirl’ Star Nicole Maines Shares Her Definition Of Pride

Nicole Maines is best known for her role as Nia Nal/Dreamer on The CW’s Supergirl, but the actress is also playing a major role as a trans activist off-screen. In a recent interview, Maines took a moment to explain how her definition of Pride has shifted this year while highlighting her ultimate LGBTQ icon, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Maines has been a part of the Supergirl family for the past two seasons of the show and has helped to provide a beautiful and positive example for the transgender community with her character — the first trans superhero in television history. Earlier this year, she was included in Variety’s Power of Pride list and continues to push for more trans characters on TV, but the actress said her definition of Pride has shifted.

“Normally it’s a celebration for me. It’s a celebration of our community, the culture, the progress we’ve made, the freedom to be openly queer,” she said. “But I think this year with everything that’s been going on in the world, I’ve really become more aware that not everyone has that same freedom to celebrate.”

Maines comments come after the tragic death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin. She said the need for solidarity is more important than ever, especially for Black folks in the LGBTQ community.

“A lot of people, especially Black queer people, have been fighting multiple battles. I think Pride, this year, and Pride moving forward, needs to be about the solidarity of our community.”

Phillip Chin / Getty Images

When asked how she’s been honoring Pride Month during this period of quarantine, the actress said she decided to decorate her entire front yard with rainbows. She said that’s not often seen in the suburbs of Texas, where she now lives, but she was determined to represent the community. She said she has even purchased several rainbow-colored plastic lawn flamingos to match the rest of the decor.

Maines went on to reveal that while she has a few LGBTQ icons, Lady Gaga is definitely her favorite right now. She said she’s been constantly amazed by the singer’s body of work, particularly the song “Born This Way,” which she said is the first time she heard the word “transgender” being celebrated in such a huge song.

Finally, the actress offered a bit of advice to those in the LGBTQ community who are celebrating their first Pride Month this year. She encouraged them to participate in the online activities and reminded them they weren’t alone even while social distancing.

“Don’t isolate yourself,” she said. “Don’t trick yourself into thinking that you don’t have a community this year.”