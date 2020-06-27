Billie Lee Talks Taking ‘Legal Action’ Against Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee has been speaking out about her former show and cast members who she had an issue with during her time on the reality series. Billie recently sat down with the I Am Tried podcast, which is available on Apple. The reality star mentioned possibly taking legal action against Bravo if she needed to, and detailed some behind the scenes drama that made her feel like she was gaslighted by Lisa Vanderpump.

Billie remembered while she was filming that everyone was trying to be on camera and everyone was trying to be famous. For Billie, she just wanted to be a voice for the trans community, especially in a cast full of straight white people.

“I was actually dismissed. I publicly came out and said that I left … but what happened was toward the end of the seventh season, I was told that Jax [Taylor] and them did not want to film with me,” she remembered.

This isn’t the first time Billie has talked about Jax not wanting to be on camera with her, and at times noted she felt transphobic behavior from some of her cast members. The conversation eventually steered towards the Season 7 reunion where she expressed frustration with Lisa.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“During my reunion, I publicly posted that there was no minority on stage with me, none of my cast members were of color or LGBTQ,” Billie continued. “For me to be silenced and talked over and gaslighted by Lisa was just really, really sad. … I tried to publicly talk about it but I was silenced.”

According to Billie, Lisa called her off-camera and said she was responsible for making her career and that she could take it away easily.

Further laying into Lisa, Billie noted that having restaurants in West Hollywood and participating in the Pride parade every year isn’t enough. The 35-year-old said LGBTQ people are in the middle of a revolution, and noted how their healthcare is being taken away. She then forcefully said that people’s rainbow flags just aren’t enough.

Now that there is a revolution happening, Billie is not afraid to stay silent about the discrimination she faced while filming Vanderpump Rules. She claimed she didn’t care if Bravo sued her, and felt that Lisa has to take responsibility for how things went during filming as she was a producer on the show.

“If I have to take legal action to make sure they do their part, I will,” she finished.

While Billie didn’t say what specifically would make her take legal action against the network, she stood firm in her belief that she was wronged during her two seasons on the show. Bravo has not commented on any of Billie’s interviews at this time.