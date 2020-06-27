Khloe Kardashian Rocks An Animal-Print Sports Bra & Matching Yoga Pants

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Friday, June 26, to share one of her latest workout ensembles from her Good American clothing line. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted multiple clips of herself sporting the sexy fitness attire.

In the first clip, Khloe appeared in the gym, a ton of black fitness equipment behind her. She took the footage in a full-length mirror, holding her phone up to the mirror in order to capture the entirety of her outfit. She stood tall in the image, with one leg crossing over the other.

The reality star wore a bright yellow sports bra emblazoned with a black cheetah print. The top featured a scoop neckline that showed off a hint of Khloe’s cleavage. The straps circled around her shoulders; instead of boasting the same yellow hue as the rest of the bra, they were a solid black.

The top ended just below her chest, her tanned, toned, and taut midriff on full display.

The matching leggings hugged her hips and showcased Khloe’s fit physique and hourglass figure.

She paired the ensemble with black sneakers.

At one point in the video, Khloe took a step back. Her hand dropped, and she tugged on the waistband of the yoga pants, pulling them down below her belly button in a seductive fashion.

Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” blasted in the background.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

As for her jewelry, Khloe accessorized the look with a dainty cross necklace and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Her long, brunette locks cascaded down one shoulder in straight, tangled strands, looking as if she had just worked out. Her tresses fell all the way past her waist.

Khloe also shared a close-up selfie in the workout gear, flaunting a full face of natural-looking makeup.

Her light brown brows appeared to be sculpted, shaped, and filled in with pencil. It looked as if she wore a hint of shimmer on her lids. Her feathery lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

She appeared to wear a warm, pink blush on her cheeks, making them pop.

Her lips looked to be filled in with a peachy pink gloss.

On the same day, Khloe posted another sultry photo of herself on Instagram. In that sizzling shot, she rocked a cobalt blue bodysuit with a plunging neckline that showed off her ample assets. She wore the ensemble under a pair of form-fitting jeans. You can check out that snap here.