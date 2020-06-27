UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Looks Fierce In Braids For Latest Workout Post

Paige VanZant shared two killer workout photos for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she looked focused as she worked on her stand-up skills while hitting pads with a pair of boxing gloves on her hands.

The MMA fighter has been giving fans a glimpse of her training regiment as she prepares to compete in UFC 251 on July 11, and in these pics she looked deadly. VanZant was photographed inside a garage as she worked with a trainer who wore a pair of punching mitts.

The 26-year-old was shot from the waist up for both snaps, and she wore her long blond hair in tight braids. VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – rocked a black Reebok t-shirt that had “Brooklyn New York” written across the chest. She sported a pair of white Fairtex boxing gloves that had her last name personalized on the wrist.

For the first pic, the flyweight extended her right arm to punch while keeping her left hand close to her face. She looked squarely at her trainer, who wore protective gear over his chest along with the punching pads, and had her mouth open.

In the second snap, the trainer had the punching mitts off and raised his fist. VanZant flashed a big smile across her face while seemingly taking instructions. Her right hand was up while her left hand was extended for this shot. The fighter tagged photographer Alyssa Jones in the post. She also included a caption about using happiness as a weapon, and added two animal emoji.

Many of the UFC competitor’s 2.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the fierce training pictures, and more than 27,000 of them showed their support by slapping the “like” button. VanZant had over 150 comments as she received a litany of strong emoji and words of encouragement from her friends and followers.

“REAL TALK…. LET’S GO PAIGE… UFC251,” an excited supporter wrote.

“Love that caption so inspiring,” a follower responded.

Not all of the comments were positive, as several of her detractors left negative feedback.

“U suck. Stick with dancing….since u made more than u did combined in #ufc,” one Instagram user replied.

“Keep working on that modeling career,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant showed off the results of her training in another photo earlier this week. She posed inside an MMA cage along with three others. The UFC fighter rocked tights and a black sports bra while putting her rock-hard abs on display. That post earned over 40,000 likes.