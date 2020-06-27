Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Stunning Features In Recent Selfie

Instagram model Corinna Kopf treated her followers to a gorgeous selfie.

Model, gamer and YouTube personality Corinna Kopf took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25 to treat her followers to a stunning new selfie. She sat in the front seat of her vehicle to snap the photo, sun streaming in from the windows and illuminating her face.

Kopf wore her long blond hair down in loose curls, a few shorter pieces framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a natural looking makeup look, complete with mascara that helped enhance her bright blue eyes and some bronzer. Her complexion looked flawless and dewy, a few freckles sprinkled across her nose.

The model accessorized with some gold hoop earrings as well as several chain necklaces. She had on a white collared jacket which she wore unbuttoned, a black lace bra peeking out underneath. She kept a rather serious expression upon her face, her mouth opened slightly as she starred intently into the camera.

Kopf rose to internet stardom around 2017 when she began making appearances in popular YouTuber David Dobrik’s vlogs. These 4 minute and 20 second comedy style vlogs featured Kopf as well as other popular social media stars like Liza Koshy, Heath Hussar, Jason Nash, Zane Hijazi and Gabby Hanna. Kopf continues to make appearances in Dobrik’s videos, however, he has put a temporary pause on creating content due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing.

In the caption of her post, Kopf jokingly alluded to rumors regarding the nature of she and Dobrik’s relationship. The post racked up the likes, reaching over 700,000 likes in no time. She boasts a total of 4.5 million followers on the platform overall.

Many people took to the comments section to gush over the 24-year-olds stunning looks. Others tried to get her attention or earn a reply from her.

“Hi Corinna is there any way I could get your phone number? I think we would be a great match!” one rather upfront social media user commented upon the post.

“Dear God, I wish I looked like you. You are absolutely stunning. Must be nice!” remarked another one of the 24-year-old’s fans.

“You are one of the most stunning women on social media,” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kopf isn’t afraid to show a little skin when it comes to her social media posts. In April, she shared a stunning photo of herself in a dark blue bikini while enjoying the sun out on her deck. The post racked up nearly 100,000 likes.