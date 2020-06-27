Khloe Terae Rocks Curve-Hugging White Biker Shorts In Throwback Photos On Instagram

Canadian model and influencer Khloe Terae was captured hiking through some rugged terrain in a series of throwback photos she posted to Instagram on Friday.

In the images she shared, Khloe rocked a pair of white biker shorts for her hike. She paired the curve-hugging pants with a white sports bra and a matching baseball cap. Khloe also sported a brown cross-body satchel bag, white socks, and sneakers when the photos were taken.

The first image saw Khloe stepping up a rocky path that was surrounded by arid-looking vegetation. The camera was positioned behind her which drew the viewer’s eye to her shapely posterior. While Khloe appeared to look down at her feet in the first photo, she looked back at the camera in the second image. The third and fourth photos were variations of the first while the last image captured Khloe casting a sultry stare at the person who photographed her.

In the geotag that accompanied the post, Khloe revealed that the photos were taken at the Red Rock State Park in Sedona, Arizona. But in her caption, she wrote that she was currently quarantined in Toronto because of the coronavirus pandemic. She also declared that she planned to go on “some amazing hikes” when it becomes safer to travel once more.

In the close to 80 comments, Khloe’s fans praised her appearance.

“How do you manage to look so cute while hiking?!” one fan asked.

“Love the last photo, the look you giving as you are looking back,” a second Instagram user wrote. “You probably the only one that could make my long legs look slow. Be safe while home and enjoy.”

A third Instagram user suggested a hike she could do in Canada.

“The Scarborough bluffs trail is only 13 km from Toronto,” they wrote. “It’s along Lake Ontario’s waterfront and rises 60 metres above the water.”

Khloe also received a compliment from a fellow Instagram bombshell.

“Ummmm that body tho,” wrote Abigail Ratchford, a raven-haired model with over 9 million followers on Instagram.

Khloe seems to be in a very nostalgic mood since these aren’t the only throwback photos she’s posted this week. She reminisced about a past photoshoot just one day ago in a caption that accompanied a series of photos where she was dressed in a white thong-cut string bikini.

That post has been liked more than 13,000 times and over 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far.