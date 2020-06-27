’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva And Tom Brooks Revisit Their Time Together On ‘B90 Strikes Back’

TLC recently announced its latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, B90 Strikes Back, and Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks are taking a walk down memory lane in an upcoming episode, based on a new clip posted to the 90 Day Instagram account.

Darcey and Tom appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but their time on the show was plagued with drama and arguing. The sneak peek of the upcoming episode began with the duo watching themselves on the most recent season. As Darcey revisited the episode, she mimicked Tom’s stuffy demeanor while the two talked on FaceTime. The clip then switched to Tom as he responded to a comment made by Kalani Faagata during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

Kalani implied that Tom had no intention of reconciling with Darcey in New York, but he was simply looking for a way to have sex with her then leave.

“In fairness, why would I want to hit it and quit it with Darcey?” Tom questioned. “That was never my intention. I can go through my DMs to find..straight away…someone who says I’m handsome and they want me to come over.”

Tom said if he was just looking for casual sex, he would have a lot of other options.

When the clip switched back to Darcey, she is responding to another comment from Pillow Talk, this time from Alexei Brovarnik, who said he wasn’t sure how Darcey could think she and Tom were in a relationship when their interaction was so forced.

“I kind of felt in my gut,” she admitted. “I just really didn’t, probably didn’t want to admit it to myself.”

And speaking of Darcey, the mother-of-two is rumored to be returning for the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with a new beau, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Darcey’s new man is Georgi Rusev, a 32-year-old model who is originally from Bulgaria but has been living in the United States for several years.

If the rumors are true, this would be Darcey’s fifth season of the show. She appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 with a young entrepreneur from Amsterdam named Jesse Meester, but their relationship became “toxic” and the couple parted aways after filming. She later returned for Seasons 3 and 4 with Tom, and it seemed like she’d finally get her fairytale ending, but as the clip shows, the couple was unable to make it work either.