Zoe Kravitz Thinks She’s Making ‘Less Bad Choices’ Since Marrying Karl Glusman & Talks ‘Batman’ Film

Zoe Kravitz recently shared how her marriage to Karl Glusman has changed her for the better.

According to People, the Big Little Lies actress discussed her nuptials during an interview on Variety’s podcast. During her appearance, Kravitz said that marriage made her want to be more of a grown-up. She also said being with Glusman makes the difficult moments that are currently happening in the world easier to digest.

“I’m married, and [making] less bad choices — I would like to think,” Kravitz said. “You know, life is an ongoing struggle, so of course, there’s always work to be done. But there’s that first step where it’s like, I’m an adult.”

Kravitz and Glusman married in June 2019 and had a massive, star-studded wedding in Paris. The wedding’s location was at Kravitz’s father, Lenny’s home, and her mother, Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Mamoa was also in attendance. Her co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman were among the other actors who attended the event. Although the pair got married last summer, the Divergent actress didn’t share any photos on social media until months after they tied the knot.

Glusman shared with Mr. Porter that while their wedding was an exclusive moment, their journey to getting there was much more intimate. He admitted he and Kravitz intended on having a public proposal, but they both had bustling schedules at the time. The time finally came at the couple’s home back in 2018, when Glusman decided to ask his wife to marry him while wearing a Friends t-shirt. Friends is one of their favorite shows, and Glusman felt it was a sign she would like the proposal. Although he said he appeared to be relaxed when he asked for Kravitz’s hand, he was riddled with anxiety before she said yes.

Now that she’s almost been married for a full year, Kravitz said she’s excited to focus on her career moves a little more. She currently stars in the Hulu series, High Fidelity, and was picked to be the next Catwoman in Batman. Kravitz said when she learned she landed the role, which has also been portrayed by Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, she was more excited than any other milestone she’s experienced.

“When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever. More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything,” Kravitz said. “So I felt that immediate pressure.”