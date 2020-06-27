Stella Maxwell Rocks A Skimpy Black Top In New Instagram Post

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a new hot snap to wow her legions of followers.

In the pic, Stella could be seen rocking a black top that featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off her chest, and lace detailing on the edges of the neckline as well as on the midsection. It looked like she paired the sexy top with black pants.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured some foundation, a pink blush, a dark mauve shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and lined eyes. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with a thin coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and let her locks fall on her back. In terms of accessories, Stella kept it very simple and only opted for a gold pendant that rested right below her clavicle. She also opted for a silver ring.

To pose for the snap, Stella could be seen sitting in what appears to be inside a train. She sat right next to a blue table and against the background of a window. A blue mug could also be seen lying atop the table which contained tea, as indicated in the caption.

Stella sat straight, rested one of her elbows on the back of her seat and rested the forearm of the other hand on the table. She gazed straight into the camera and slightly parted her lips.

She informed her fans through a tag in her post that her sexy ensemble was from Victoria’s Secret. Within nine hours of going live, the snap amassed above 75,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her admirers took to the comments section and left about 390 messages in which they praised Stella’s beautiful facial features and her incredible figure.

“How can a person not look bad in any of the photos? I don’t get it.” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Angel, stay safe always! We love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“I wanna get lost in your eyes. You are so, so beautiful, my love,” a third admirer remarked.

“I have no words to define your beauty,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Brooks Nader, Romee Strijd, Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, and Bri Teresi.

