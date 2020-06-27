Daytime Emmy Award For Outstanding Supporting Actor Winner: Bryton James ‘The Young And The Restless’

The Young and the Restless star Bryton James won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 47 annual version of the show. The actor took home the statue for his work as Devon Hamilton Winters on the CBS Daytime drama. Tonight’s win marked James’ second as the character — he won for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2007.

Bryton’s Daytime Emmy reel included scenes from when Devon had to say goodbye to his father, Neil (Kristoff St. John). Neil’s death came late last April after St. John unexpectedly passed away at the age of 52 on February 3, leaving his family, friends, co-stars, and fans heartbroken. He tearfully said goodbye to his on-screen dad and the actor’s pain at losing his real-life friend shown through in his performance.

Also, Bryton won for the haunting scenes of Devon seeing his late-wife Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Hilary’s ghost appeared to him when he started to move on with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Devon explained to Elena that it felt like Hilary was still there, and he felt her everywhere, which was an unexpected feeling for him. Not only did Devon have to continue mourning Hilary and their unborn child, but also he had to learn to live with losing Neil, making for an incredibly painful year.

Several of James’ co-stars congratulated him on the win, including his co-star and real-life’ girlfriend Sarpy.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BEST, MOST DESERVING SCENE PARTNER IN THE UNIVERSE!!! @brytonejames YOU TALENTED EMMY WINNER YOU!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself and James standing outside in their finery for the evening.

Sarpy’s post also included a video of herself and James as Y&R actress Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) presented the award. They also had a few other people in the room who screamed when they heard his name.

Daniel Goddard (ex Cane) also took to Instagram to share his congratulations to James.

” Yes!!!! Congratulations to my brother for winning the #daytimeemmys award for outstanding supporting actor! Bryton… Kristoff is looking down on you right now with pride & love in his heart! #yr #sayhisname” he wrote and shared a photo of himself and James on the red carpet at a previous Daytime Emmys.

The nominees in the category with James included many talented actors, including his Y&R co-star Mark Grossman who portrays Adam Newman. Others in the field included Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives, James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, and Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives.