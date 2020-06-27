Demi Rose Stuns In A Light Pink Bikini Top

Demi Rose took to her Instagram story on Friday, June 26, to share a sexy clip of herself posing in a bikini top and a matching pink skirt.

The 25-year-old British model seemed to hold the camera with both her hands, her arms stretched out ahead of her as far as they could go, presumably in order to capture her full outfit in the shot.

Demi first locked eyes with the lens, giving the camera a “come hither” stare. She then tilted the camera even higher above her head, fluttering her lashes and scrunching her shoulders. She seemed to wear a seductive look on her face, her lips slightly parted.

She then zoomed in on her face, only letting her intense gaze waver when she closed her eyes to reveal the eyeshadow on her lids.

The brunette bombshell rocked a Barbie pink swimsuit top that tied around the nape of her neck and behind her back. The two triangular cups were tied together by a skimpy string in the middle. The cups of the bathing suit barely contained Demi’s ample cleavage and voluptuous chest.

Demi’s tanned and toned midriff was on full display.

She rocked a skirt the same hue as the top. The garment circled around her waist and showcased her hourglass figure.

Demi appeared to wear her long, brunette locks half-up, half-down, with hair at the crown of her head being pulled into a tiny ponytail that cascaded down the sides of her face. The rest of her chocolate-colored tresses tumbled down her shoulders in voluminous waves.

Gwen McCrae’s “Keep The Fire Burnin” blasted in the background.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Demi used the “Beauty” Instagram filter on the video, which smoothed out her complexion and sent white sparkles floating upwards.

Her dark brows looked to be shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil. She seemed to wear a light gray-pink shadow dusted on her lids, a color reminiscent of her bikini top-and-skirt combination. Her lids appeared to be swiped with black liner that winged out, giving her a slight cat-eye look. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion.

Her cheeks looked to be contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her nose seemed to be highlighted.

Her lips looked to be filled in with a glossy mocha hue.

Previously on Demi Rose’s Instagram story, the model posted a throwback snapshot of herself soaking up the sun in a teeny, crocheted bikini.