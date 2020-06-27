Anita Herbert Flaunts Abs In Black Sports Bra And Shorts For New Resistance Band Workout

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert showed her fans a booty-focused workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the clips that she shared, Anita wore a black sports bra with a “V-cut” neckline and a pink three-tiered strap detail at the center. She paired that with matching high-waisted shorts

With her jet-black locks in a low ponytail and a fabric mask on her face, Anita started her workout with a series of banded sumo stance squats. For this exercise, she wrapped one end of a long green resistance band around both feet. She slipped the other end of the band over a large dumbbell and held the weight under her chin. This stretched the band from Anita’s neck to her feet. Anita assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and then bent her knees to execute her low sumo squats. In her caption, she recommended including 15 repetitions in one set.

Next, Anita tackled a set a banded Good Mornings. Again, the exercise required her to stretch one end of the resistance band between her feet. After placing the other end around her neck, she slowly tilted her torso forward and backward, stretching and contracting the band as she did so.

The post racked up over 8,000 likes in five hours and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to Anita’s workout demonstration.

“Love this! It would’ve been perfect with my posterior work out this morning,” one person wrote before adding two flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

“Love this Queen! I’ll try on my next lower body workout,” a second Instagram user added.

“You have muscles I didnt know existed! Wow!” a third commenter gushed.

But amid all of the compliments, some fans had questions for Anita.

“For the banded Good Morning set are you also wrapping the band all the way around both feet or only stepping on it?”

In her reply, Anita confirmed that she wrapped the band around her feet.

In a previous post, Anita flaunted some of the gains she has achieved thanks to her dedication to fitness. Three days ago, she posted a photo of herself in a cheetah-print bikini that showed off her six-pack abs plus her chiseled upper and lower body. She accessorized her look with large rectangular black sunglasses and wore her hair in two pigtail braids.

That post has been liked more than 24,000 times and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it.