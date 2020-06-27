Paula Manzanal Flaunts Her Amazing Physique And A Glimpse Of Underboob In A White Bikini

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal went online on Friday and shared a set of hot bikini snaps to wow her 2 million fans.

In the snapshots, Paula could be seen rocking a white bikini that not only accentuated her perfect figure but also allowed her to show off her incredible sense of style. The risque ensemble comprised a white crop bikini top that featured a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage.

The bikini top also had a cutout on the chest, below which two white straps were held together with the help of a broad gold chain. She showed off major underboob through the cutout, while the garment also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach. She teamed the white bikini top with matching bottoms that also featured broad gold chain straps.

Paula opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She appeared to have applied some foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush combined with some highlighter, and she wore a light terracotta shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like Paula finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows that had been arched to perfection.

She wore her highlighted hair in a ponytail, leaving strands to fall over her cheeks. In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a gold wristwatch.

To pose for the snap, Paula sat on the edge of a bathtub. She raised her arms, held her hair, looked toward the camera, and slightly parted her lips.

Paula shared two similar snaps from the shoot. One was an up-close version, while the other provided fans with a full view of Paula’s amazing body, particularly her long, sexy legs.

Within seven hours of being posted, the snaps garnered 29,000 likes and more than 400 messages in which fans praised Paula’s amazing figure.

“Damn, you are a very, very sexy woman,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Paula, you are drop-dead gorgeous and hot. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“You are the prettiest of all, there is no doubt about it,” a third admirer remarked, adding hearts and kiss emoji.

“You have never posted a picture of yourself that hasn’t made me fall in love,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Chantal Zales, Valeria Orsini, Vicky Aisha, and Tefi Valenzuela.