Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Posts Makeup-Free Snap With An Important Message For Her Daughter

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted a rare make-up free photo on her Instagram account on Thursday night and shared an important and heartwarming message for her daughter in the caption. Farley, who is almost always seen with a full face of makeup, wasn’t wearing any at all in the photo, and also said in the caption that she wasn’t using any kind of filter on the pic. So, her real, genuine beauty shone through.

The photo was taken at an extreme angle, showing Farley almost sideways to one side of the frame. In the caption, Farley explained that this was because her daughter, Meilani Matthews, took the picture. She tagged Meilani’s Instagram in the caption to give her credit for the photo.

Farley stared straight at the camera in the photo, her deep chocolate brown eyes fixed on the lens. Her plump, unadorned lips were together, but she wasn’t smiling. The plethora of freckles that are usually hidden under layers of makeup was visible, as was the natural, rosy glow of her cheeks. Even without makeup to accentuate them, Farley’s eyebrows were on point, perfectly shaped. Her brunette tresses were tousled and hung to her shoulders.

In the caption, the Jersey Shore star explained that her daughter had taken this candid photo of her and asked her to post it. She said that she’d tried to add a filter to the photo, but Meilani didn’t want the picture to be altered at all. So, Farley said that she promised Meilani she’d post the picture as it was.

She went on to say that she always tells Meilani that she’s beautiful just as she is and that Meilani always “tells me the same thing.” Her willingness to post an unedited photo along with the caption hinted that Farley was trying to practice what she preached and set the example for her daughter that natural is beautiful too. The au naturel snap was a treat for her fans.

Within a day, the post had racked up over 350,000 likes and almost 6,000 comments. Most of the comments were fans gushing about how gorgeous she was without her makeup on.

“Love this. Very empowering for all women [heart emoji] Beautiful the way we are,” commented one Instagram user.

Another user said, “We are our daughters role models. Lovely to see you share this, makes me realize how much we need to love ourselves for who we are, for us and them [heart emoji].”

The post marked the second time in just a few days that Farley has let her fans into the more private parts of her life. On Wednesday, Farley posted on her Instagram account about her struggles with anemia and how the condition has impacted her life.