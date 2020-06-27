Donald Trump Allies Express Concern Over Direction Of 2020 Campaign

According to a report from The Hill published on Friday, some allies of President Donald Trump are concerned about the direction of his reelection campaign.

Some of those close to Trump apparently believe that 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale is “in over his head,” unable to maintain a coherent political strategy as Trump faces off against former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

One person close to Trump said that the president needs “a group of individuals who can come in and form a nucleus of leadership at the campaign,” suggesting that Parscale needs to be replaced and put in a “role where he has the best ability to succeed.”

Republican fundraiser Dan Eberhart went on the record drawing a parallel between Parscale and Corey Lewandowski, and described Trump’s current campaign manager as a “starting pitcher” who “runs the campaign through six innings but is replaced down the stretch.”

Eberhart also said that Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, is actually the one running the campaign, not Parscale.

Still, multiple individuals briefed on the matter said that Parscale is not in danger of being fired from his position.

Others believe that Trump bears a big part of responsibility for how the campaign is unfolding.

According to Ed Rollins, the chairman of the Great America PAC, Trump has not stayed on message either. The operative explained that the commander-in-chief needs to change strategy if he wants to win over women and independent voters.

“The message is weak or nonexistent. The rambling on about Biden and Pelosi or Clinton and Obama is old and tired. This needs to be about the future, not the past,” he said.

As The Hill noted, Biden has surged past Trump in most nationwide polls. The Democrat is also ahead in critical battleground states.

According to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Maris poll released on Friday, Trump’s disapproval rating has reached an all-time high.

In the poll, 58 percent of respondents said that they disapprove of the the commander-in-chief’s performance in the White House. This number includes 49 percent of those who said that they strongly disapprove of the president’s job performance.

Forty percent said that they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, with 26 percent of them saying that they strongly approve of his performance.

The survey also suggested that Biden is a clear favorite to win the election. Fifty-two percent of respondents said they would vote for the former vice president if the election was held today, while 43 percent said they would back Trump.