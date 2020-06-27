Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Aqua-Blue Sports Bra And Leggings To Target Her Obliques In New Workout Videos

Ashleigh Jordan targetted her obliques in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Sporting a bright blue sports bra and matching leggings, Ashleigh started her workout with a series of side plank knee lifts. For this exercise, she turned her body towards the camera, got down on one knee, and extended her other leg. She leaned her torso to one side and propped her upper body up with one arm. Then Ashleigh raised the knee of her straight leg toward her chest and bent her torso in its direction.

Next, she lay down on her back for a set of windshield wipers. For this exercise, she lifted both legs into the air but kept her feet closed as she did do. Then she swung her legs to one side and then back to the center. Then she lowered her legs on the opposite side.

In the third video of the series, Ashleigh lay on her stomach for a series of slow swimmers. To complete her reps, Ashleigh lifted one arm and her torso simultaneously. She did this while also lifting her opposite leg.

In her next clip, Ashleigh ended the circuit with a set of standing knee-to-elbows. She raised her knee to the side for this one and lowered her elbow towards it.

Ashleigh’s post generated close to 7,000 Instagram likes in under an hour and more than 50 users have commented on it so far. In those comments, her fans shared positive reactions to her video series.

“Love your workouts! Great easy to do workouts especially at home. Thanks,” one person wrote.

“Your body is goals. Seriously. You look so great!!” a second supporter commented.

Fans also seemed particularly entranced by Ashleigh’s workout attire which was entirely from her athleisure wear company, NVGTN.

“OMG your outfits are so beautiful, I love the color and everything!!” another Instagram user added.

“This color! So excited for tomorrow,” a fourth fan gushed, referencing the brand’s upcoming launch.

While Ashleigh focused on her obliques in this workout, she targetted her “under booty” in a workout that she posted on Instagram one day ago. Rocking bright navy blue leggings and a black sports bra, Ashleigh completed a circuit that included seated good mornings, yoga ball glute bridges, reverse froggers, and a set of single-leg Romanian deadlift variations.

“If you’ve never tried doing glute bridges on a yoga ball, definitely give it a shot!” she wrote in the caption. “And if you’re really looking for a challenge, try single-leg.”