Kim Kardashian Accentuates Her Curves In A Criss-Cross Top

Kim Kardashian wowed her 176.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, flaunting her curvaceous bust in a fashionable top.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be in a neutral-colored room, which made her outfit stand out even more. She sported a skintight shirt that criss-crossed over her shoulders and chest. The top was made up of a square pattern consisting of pink, white, black, and brown hues. As the blouse crossed over her chest, it emphasized her curvaceous bust, which appeared to be the focal point of the photo.

The reality star wore the shirt tucked into khaki pants that showed off her waist. The pants rode high on her hips, accentuating her fit figure and her hourglass physique.

She stared straight ahead, looking at the camera with an intense gaze. Her mouth slightly turned up at the corners, the tiniest hint of a close-lipped smile playing on her face.

She wore her jet-black locks tied back into a tight ponytail. Two strands of hair peeked out from the updo, falling down and framing her face.

As for her jewelry, Kim opted to accessorize with large gold hoops that hung down from her ears.

Kim’s dark brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. Her lids seemed to be dusted with a burnt orange shimmer that hit her brow bone. They also looked to be swiped with black liner. Both her upper and lower lashes seemed to be heavily coated with black mascara, fanning outwards and opening up her warm brown eyes.

Her cheeks appeared to be contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips looked to be lined with a mocha-colored pencil and filled in with a glossy nude shade.

She captioned the photo with an optimistic outlook and some words of wisdom.

Several fans recognized her top as belonging to Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

“Ain’t that Kylie’s shirt?” one follower asked.

“I seen Kylie with that shirt on first,” commented another.

Others fawned over Kim’s look.

“And that’s how you serve,” they wrote, including the manicure emoji.

“POP OFF!” a fourth social media user exclaimed, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo was well on its way to racking up over 1 million likes. It also received more than 5,500 comments.

In an Instagram post prior to this, Kim Kardashian once again showed off her body in a series of several photos, posing in different sets of Skims.