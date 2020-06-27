’90 Day Fiancé’: Kenneth Talks About Relationship With Armando

Kenneth and Armando are the first gay couple to be featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the two men are opening up about their relationship in an interview with People TV’s Reality Check.

The 90 Day Fiancé series follows the journeys of Americans trying to bring their international partners to the United States through the K-1 visa process. In 2019, TLC decided to flip the script with the debut of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows Americans who’ve decided to pack their bags and relocate to the homelands of their international partners.

Season 2 of The Other Way introduced viewers to Kenneth and Armando, two men who connected through a gay fathers’ support group. The couple said the chemistry between them was undeniable and they spent time getting to know each other through texts, calls, and occasional visits. After being together for a while, Kenneth decided to uproot his life in Florida and move to Mexico to be with Armando and his daughter. The couple has been living together for a while, and things seem to be going well. When asked how the relationship has progressed, Kenneth said they’re still learning each other.

“We’re still working on stuff,” he said. “Meaning that, obviously, we’re two people coming to live together. Before I moved to Mexico, it was vacation mode and I would visit. So, it’s a little different getting to see what he does and how he handles things and how I do.”

The American man added that his main issue at the moment is not being able to speak the language. Armando chimed in to say that he has been trying to teach his fiancé Spanish, but they haven’t gotten beyond greetings.

Both Armando and Kenneth went on to say that since living together, they’ve gained a greater appreciation of each other. Armando said after seeing Kenneth’s emotional goodbye with his family, his love for the other man has only grown.

While chatting with E! News, the couple said they felt it was important to be a part of the TLC series to share their story with the world.

“We both went into this wanting to tell our story. We want to show our love and we want people to see that,” Kenneth said. “I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We’re hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds.