Jena Frumes Sizzles In An Orange Bikini & Jason Derulo Gets Too Hot

Jena and Jason collaborated on another funny TikTok video.

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo teamed up to film another entertaining TikTok video, and things got a bit too steamy for one half of the couple as they soaked up some sun outside.

Jena shared the short clip with her 2.9 million TikTok followers on Friday. It showed the model and her musician boyfriend sunbathing together on a hot summer day. They were sitting in two loungers in the shallow end of a pool. Jena rocked an orange bikini that complemented her bronze skin. Her top was a bralette with thin spaghetti straps and a low neckline that prominently displayed her ample cleavage. The garment also had a peek-a-boo cutout right above the under-bust band that teased a small amount of underboob.

Jena teamed her top with a pair of matching banded bottoms. The garment had thick side straps and a waistline that hit a few inches below the navel. The model’s sexy swimsuit showcased her chiseled abs, curvy hips, and shapely thighs.

Jena wore her glossy blond curls down. It looked like she was sporting a light application of makeup that included pale pink lipstick and eye shadow in a similar soft shade.

As for Jason, he rocked a pair of black swim trunks over a pair of tight shorts that featured a depiction of a cartoon Santa Claus.

At the beginning of the video, Jason’s dog, Ice, was shown trotting behind the couple as they enjoyed glasses of icy beverages that appeared to be lemonade. They clinked their cups together before taking a sip of the refreshing drink.

Jena then began applying suntan lotion or sunblock on her glowing, glistening skin. She seemed to be relaxed as she rubbed the substance on her arms, but Jason began looking a bit uncomfortable as the scintillating sun continued beaming down on the couple. To demonstrate that he was getting too hot, he began frantically guzzling water from a gallon jug.

Jason eventually poured the water on his head, and steam appeared to rise from his skin as he pretended to pass out. The TikTok sound Jena used for her video was the Martin Garrix song “Summer Days.” In the caption, she asked her followers if they handle hot days more like her or Jason.

“I’m like Jason but I would get in the pool,” read one fan’s response.

“I’m the dog… I lay around & require people to bring me treats,” another fan quipped.

“How do you not sweat? and with your hair down!!!!” a third commenter wrote.

While Jena kept her cool better than Jason, she failed to impress her boyfriend with her singing skills in another hilarious TikTok video that included a cameo by Ice.