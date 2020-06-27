Lea Michele Photographed In Public After Being Called Out By Former Co-Stars For Bullying

Lea Michele appeared very pregnant while stepping out for a walk with her husband Zandy Reich.

Former Glee star Lea Michele recently stepped out publicly for the first time since she was slammed by accusations by her former co-workers for being a bully and hard to work with. In the paparazzi photos taken of her, Michele was out for a walk in Los Angeles, California with her husband Zandy Reich, according to US Weekly.

In the photos snapped of the actress, she appeared very pregnant. Her belly bump stuck out prominently, as she sported a pair of black work out leggings a matching crop top, and black athletic shoes. She wore a bright blue bandanna tied around her neck and had part of her hair tied up on the back of her head in a ponytail.

In some of the photos, Michele chugged from a white water bottle that her husband handed her. In another photo she rested her hand on Reich’s shoulder while she stretched one of her legs. Despite all the drama going on in her life, the star did not look overly stressed. In one photo she appeared to have a slight smile on her face as she held hands with her husband. She could also be seen cradling her baby bump.

Michele has been radio silent on social media since she first issued her public apology on June 3 which she shared on Instagram. Her apology was in response to former Glee actress Samantha Marie Ware, among others, who accused her of mistreating them in the past. It all started when Michele shared a post in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Ware replied to the post, accusing her of terrorizing her on the set of Glee.

Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images

In her apology, Michele claimed she did not recall the specific instances Ware was referring to but did take responsibility for hurting others.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

Since her apology, many more people have come out to accuse the actress of treating them poorly. As The Inquisitr previously reported, actress Heather Morris called her “unpleasant to work with.”