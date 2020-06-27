Ashley Kaltwasser Displays Her Pert Booty And Toned Legs In A Revealing Yellow Swimsuit

American fitness model Ashley Kaltwasser took to her Instagram page on Friday and wowed her fans with a new booty pic.

In the snap, Ashley — who rose to fame after winning the Bikini Olympia contest for three consecutive years — could be seen rocking a racy yellow one-piece, one that boasted thong a thong style bottom. As a result, the ensemble allowed her to put her pert derriere and toned legs on full display. In addition, the backless design of the swimsuit drew viewers’ attention toward her bare back.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her sexy attire. The makeup application seemingly included some foundation, a pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses in curls and let her long locks fall over her back.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ashley stood next to a glass door that opened into a pool area. She struck a side pose, placed one of her hands on the frame of the door, stuck her booty out, and raised the ankle of her feet off the ground to highlight her toned calves. She looked away from the camera and seductively parted her lips.

In the caption, she informed her fans that it was her first time visiting Vegas in summers. She also tagged her photographer Brett Seeley, along with two other people for facilitating her with the location of the photoshoot.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snapshot amassed 11,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Ashley’s admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 330 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Forever the glute goddess! Glad you’re enjoying your new town!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! Great way to start off a Friday, popping glutes and legs. It’s 23 degrees Celcius in Vancouver. Enjoy your weekend, Ash!” another user chimed in.

“This photo is surely too hot for Instagram to handle!” a third admirer remarked.

“U look amazing, keep up the good work! a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Gia Macool, Casey Fleyshman, and Julia Gilas.

Ashley shares her hot bikini pics and videos on Instagram every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on June 8, she shared a workout video on IG in which she could be seen rocking a form-fitting outfit comprising a matching mustard yellow long-sleeved top and leggings.